https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638619Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Tenjin Shrine Scrolls [one of a pair]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638619View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 524 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1528 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5311 x 2318 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Tenjin Shrine Scrolls [one of a pair]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More