rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638637
Two Cranes on a Snow-covered Pine Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two Cranes on a Snow-covered Pine Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638637

View License

Two Cranes on a Snow-covered Pine Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More