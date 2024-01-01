rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638662
Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga Jūrō. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga Jūrō. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638662

View License

Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga Jūrō. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More