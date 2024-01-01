rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638697
Xiwangmu (Queen Mather of the West) and Attendant. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Xiwangmu (Queen Mather of the West) and Attendant. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638697

View License

Xiwangmu (Queen Mather of the West) and Attendant. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More