A long and narrow cliff with an empty hut on an upper plateau and a pine tree dominates the center; a sailboat emerges from behind the cliff on the left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638805

View License

