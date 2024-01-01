rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638887
Ito nishiki (yarn brocade) design on textile fabrics (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ito nishiki (yarn brocade) design on textile fabrics (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638887

View License

Ito nishiki (yarn brocade) design on textile fabrics (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.

More