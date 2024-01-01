https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIto nishiki (yarn brocade) design on textile fabrics (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638887View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2376 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3642 x 5364 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3642 x 5364 px | 300 dpi | 55.89 MBFree DownloadIto nishiki (yarn brocade) design on textile fabrics (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. More