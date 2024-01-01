https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638908Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIto nishiki (yarn brocade), anhera-ori (weave), shows floral and vine designs for kimonos (ca.1750-1900) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638908View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 802 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2339 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3582 x 5359 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3582 x 5359 px | 300 dpi | 54.92 MBFree DownloadIto nishiki (yarn brocade), anhera-ori (weave), shows floral and vine designs for kimonos (ca.1750-1900) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. More