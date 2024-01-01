rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638911
Geisha to hakoya (1777) by Kitao Shigemasa. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Geisha to hakoya (1777) by Kitao Shigemasa. Original from the Library of Congress.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638911

View License

Geisha to hakoya (1777) by Kitao Shigemasa. Original from the Library of Congress.

More