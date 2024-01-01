rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
An Erotic Picture Book of Snow on Fuji (1824) prints in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Public Domain
ID : 
7639037

