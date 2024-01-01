https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639037Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn Erotic Picture Book of Snow on Fuji (1824) prints in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639037View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 940 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3170 x 2484 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAn Erotic Picture Book of Snow on Fuji (1824) prints in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. More