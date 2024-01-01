rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639043
Dog with Bag Over its Head (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dog with Bag Over its Head (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639043

View License

Dog with Bag Over its Head (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More