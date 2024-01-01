rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639051
Hokusai's Basket with Fan, Chrysanthemums, and Mushrooms. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7639051

