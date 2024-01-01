https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639058Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTojinbutsu 1779-1843. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639058View LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1997 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4205 x 7368 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1892 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4205 x 7368 px | 300 dpi | 88.64 MBFree DownloadTojinbutsu 1779-1843. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More