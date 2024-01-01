rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639124
Sketch of Ibaraki-doji (1615-1868). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
7639124

