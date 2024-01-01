https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch of Ibaraki-doji (1615-1868). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639124View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1137 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3317 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6258 x 5931 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6258 x 5931 px | 300 dpi | 106.21 MBFree DownloadSketch of Ibaraki-doji (1615-1868). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More