Crayfish (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Crayfish (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7639166

