https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639193Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPictures of Eastern Brocade (from the series Famous Products of Edo) (c. early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639193View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2429 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5335 x 7688 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5335 x 7688 px | 300 dpi | 117.37 MBFree DownloadPictures of Eastern Brocade (from the series Famous Products of Edo) (c. early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. More