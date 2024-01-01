rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639193
Pictures of Eastern Brocade (from the series Famous Products of Edo) (c. early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Pictures of Eastern Brocade (from the series Famous Products of Edo) (c. early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

