rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639194
The Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tsuchiya (from the series Beauties in their Finery amid Mallow Flowers) (c. 1820 - c.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tsuchiya (from the series Beauties in their Finery amid Mallow Flowers) (c. 1820 - c. 1830) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639194

View License

The Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tsuchiya (from the series Beauties in their Finery amid Mallow Flowers) (c. 1820 - c. 1830) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

More