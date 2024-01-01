https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639194Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tsuchiya (from the series Beauties in their Finery amid Mallow Flowers) (c. 1820 - c. 1830) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639194View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2361 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5080 x 7530 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5080 x 7530 px | 300 dpi | 109.46 MBFree DownloadThe Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tsuchiya (from the series Beauties in their Finery amid Mallow Flowers) (c. 1820 - c. 1830) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More