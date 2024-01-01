rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya (1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639217

View License

