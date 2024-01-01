rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639269
Shimosuwa: Yaegaki-hime (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Public Institution Paris…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shimosuwa: Yaegaki-hime (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639269

View License

Shimosuwa: Yaegaki-hime (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.

More