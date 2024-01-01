https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Poem by Minamoto no Muneyuki Ason, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki) 1835. Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639398View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 816 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2380 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3879 x 2638 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3879 x 2638 px | 300 dpi | 29.31 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Poem by Minamoto no Muneyuki Ason, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki) 1835. Original public domain image from the MET museum.More