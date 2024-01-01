rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Umezawa Manor in Sagami Province, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (1830–32) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum.

7639422

