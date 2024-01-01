https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639534Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Poem by Ise, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639534View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 834 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2433 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3892 x 2705 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3892 x 2705 px | 300 dpi | 30.15 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Poem by Ise, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More