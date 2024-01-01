https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639580Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) Copper Plate Engraving of a Woman Riding a Horse, a Goat and a Dog. Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639580View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2438 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2786 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) Copper Plate Engraving of a Woman Riding a Horse, a Goat and a Dog. Original public domain image from the MET museum.More