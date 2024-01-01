rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639644
Utagawa Hiroshige (1835) Eastern Grey Wagtail and Rose. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Utagawa Hiroshige (1835) Eastern Grey Wagtail and Rose. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639644

View License

Utagawa Hiroshige (1835) Eastern Grey Wagtail and Rose. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More