rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639653
Utagawa Hiroshige (1840) Medetai Fush and Sasaki Bamboo, from the series Uozukushi (Every Variety of Fish). Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Utagawa Hiroshige (1840) Medetai Fush and Sasaki Bamboo, from the series Uozukushi (Every Variety of Fish). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639653

View License

Utagawa Hiroshige (1840) Medetai Fush and Sasaki Bamboo, from the series Uozukushi (Every Variety of Fish). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More