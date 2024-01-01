rawpixel
Hokusai's Hokusai's Memorial Anniversary (Shûnen), from the series One Hundred Ghost Stories (Hyaku monogatari) 1831-32. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639675

View License

