https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Day Before the Beginning of Spring (ca.1790) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639698View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 877 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2558 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3500 x 4788 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3500 x 4788 px | 300 dpi | 47.97 MBFree DownloadThe Day Before the Beginning of Spring (ca.1790) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More