rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639701
The Cushion Pine at Aoyama (1830&ndash;1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Cushion Pine at Aoyama (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639701

View License

The Cushion Pine at Aoyama (1830–1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More