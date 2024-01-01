rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639757
Bellflower and Dragonfly (ca.1833–1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Bellflower and Dragonfly (ca.1833–1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639757

View License

Bellflower and Dragonfly (ca.1833–1834) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

