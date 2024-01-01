https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639769Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRecently Imported Big Elephant (1863) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo. Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639769View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 918 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2677 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3845 x 2941 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRecently Imported Big Elephant (1863) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo. Original public domain image from the MET museum.More