https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639769
Recently Imported Big Elephant (1863) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Recently Imported Big Elephant (1863) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639769

View License

Recently Imported Big Elephant (1863) by Ichiryūsai Yoshitoyo. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

