Abe no Nakamaro (ca.1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639815

View License

Abe no Nakamaro (ca.1833) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

