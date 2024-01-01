https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTransmitting the Spirit and Revealing the Form of Things: Hokusai's Sketchbooks (1849) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639825View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 925 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2698 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4101 x 3161 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4101 x 3161 px | 300 dpi | 37.12 MBFree DownloadTransmitting the Spirit and Revealing the Form of Things: Hokusai's Sketchbooks (1849) in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More