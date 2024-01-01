https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639854Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDragon head halberd (1885) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639854View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 909 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2272 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2272 px | 300 dpi | 9.42 MBFree DownloadDragon head halberd (1885) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More