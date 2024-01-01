rawpixel
Plum Garden at Kamata from from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Plum Garden at Kamata from from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.

7640004

