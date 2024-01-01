https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640019Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Fuji from the Coast of Kiyomigata. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640019View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 786 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2250 x 3437 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2250 x 3437 px | 300 dpi | 17.59 MBFree DownloadView of Fuji from the Coast of Kiyomigata. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.More