rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640054
Three Plant Samples for Artists; English: Japan, 19th century Prints; woodcuts Black and white woodblock print from a book…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Three Plant Samples for Artists; English: Japan, 19th century Prints; woodcuts Black and white woodblock print from a book Image. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640054

View License

Three Plant Samples for Artists; English: Japan, 19th century Prints; woodcuts Black and white woodblock print from a book Image. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More