https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Plant Samples for Artists; English: Japan, 19th century Prints; woodcuts Black and white woodblock print from a book Image. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640054View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1785 x 2498 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1785 x 2498 px | 300 dpi | 11.88 MBFree DownloadThree Plant Samples for Artists; English: Japan, 19th century Prints; woodcuts Black and white woodblock print from a book Image. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.More