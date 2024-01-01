rawpixel
Hokusai's Tenman Bridge at Settsu Province (Sesshū Tenmanbashi), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various…
Hokusai's Tenman Bridge at Settsu Province (Sesshū Tenmanbashi), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces (Shokoku meikyō kiran) 1760–1849. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640121

View License

More