https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640139Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLacquer Paintings of Various Subjects: Plum Branch with Oil Lamp (1882). Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640139View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1064 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3078 x 3471 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLacquer Paintings of Various Subjects: Plum Branch with Oil Lamp (1882). Original public domain image from the MET museum.More