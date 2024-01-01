https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640156Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's (1760-1849) A comparison of Genroku poems and shells. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640156View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1093 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3189 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4812 x 5282 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai's (1760-1849) A comparison of Genroku poems and shells. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.More