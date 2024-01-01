rawpixel
Kanadehon Chushingura (A Treasury of Loyal Retainers): Act 4 Hangan Seppuku (Suicide of Enya Hangan) (c. 1820) print in high…
Kanadehon Chushingura (A Treasury of Loyal Retainers): Act 4 Hangan Seppuku (Suicide of Enya Hangan) (c. 1820) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Public Domain
