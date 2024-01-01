rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640329
Woman from Ohara Leading a Laden Ox (early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman from Ohara Leading a Laden Ox (early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640329

View License

Woman from Ohara Leading a Laden Ox (early 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More