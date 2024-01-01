https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with Sewing Box, Scissors and Cloth for Hair Ornaments (1820s-1830s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7640332View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1043 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1851 x 2130 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1851 x 2130 px | 300 dpi | 9.57 MBFree DownloadStill Life with Sewing Box, Scissors and Cloth for Hair Ornaments (1820s-1830s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. More