rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640332
Still Life with Sewing Box, Scissors and Cloth for Hair Ornaments (1820s-1830s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life with Sewing Box, Scissors and Cloth for Hair Ornaments (1820s-1830s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7640332

View License

Still Life with Sewing Box, Scissors and Cloth for Hair Ornaments (1820s-1830s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More