Ocean wave hand fan (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642441

View License

