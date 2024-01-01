rawpixel
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7642471

Saitō no Oniwakamaru (1872–1873) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

