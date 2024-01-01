rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642489
In China (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

In China (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642489

View License

In China (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More