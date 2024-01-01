rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642636
Hokusai's hydrangea and swallow (1833) color woodblock print. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's hydrangea and swallow (1833) color woodblock print. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642636

View License

Hokusai's hydrangea and swallow (1833) color woodblock print. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More