https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Phoenixes and paulownia (18th century) vintage Japanese painting by Kano Tanshin. Original public domain image from the…
Phoenixes and paulownia (18th century) vintage Japanese painting by Kano Tanshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642667

View License

