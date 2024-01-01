rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642670
Japanese people in music party (17th century) vintage painting by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original public domain image from The…
Japanese people in music party (17th century) vintage painting by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642670

View License

