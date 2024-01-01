rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642703
Fukami Jikyu in moonlight (1887) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fukami Jikyu in moonlight (1887) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642703

View License

Fukami Jikyu in moonlight (1887) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More