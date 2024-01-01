rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642792
Japanese lithograph landscape (1849-1850) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese lithograph landscape (1849-1850) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7642792

View License

Japanese lithograph landscape (1849-1850) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More