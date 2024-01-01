https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642863Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlbum of Sketches by Katsushika Hokusai and His Disciples (19th century) by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642863View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3360 x 2400 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3360 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 46.18 MBFree DownloadAlbum of Sketches by Katsushika Hokusai and His Disciples (19th century) by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More